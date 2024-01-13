Exclusive: Tottenham will love “very aggressive” Dragusin says Romano

At 21 years of age, Radu Dragusin has made the brave choice to test himself against the best in the Premier League.

Having signed for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of reigning Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, he has accepted the challenge set him and his team-mates by Ange Postecoglou and, alongside another new signing, Timo Werner, will help to form a new-look Spurs XI.

The Romanian international was only signed by Serie A’s Genoa for €5m back in August, but such has been his rise in the Italian top-flight, that Spurs are believe to have forked out an initial €25m with another €5m in add-ons.

The pressure on the young centre-back to deliver will be immense, but Fabrizio Romano believes Spurs have a superb addition to their defensive ranks.

“Dragusin is a very aggressive centre back, also a fast player and his personality is remarkable – perfect for the Premier League,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“He was on the list of Italian clubs also, not just Spurs and Bayern.

“I think he’s similar to Cuti Romero in terms of the kind of signing, not as a centre-back but with that kind of potential.”

That will be music to the ears of the White Hart Lane faithful who have been more than impressed with Ange Postecoglou’s signings and style of play.

The Lilywhites are firmly in the Premier League’s top six on merit, and Dragusin could help shore up the back line alongside the returning Micky van de Ven as Tottenham go in search of a finish in the Champions League places.