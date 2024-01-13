‘For me it’s a clear red card’ – Marco Silva unimpressed with decision not to send off Chelsea star

Marco Silva wasn’t happy with the referee’s decision not to send off Malo Gusto during Chelsea’s clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues picked up all three points at Stamford Bridge after a 1-0 win against London rivals Fulham with Chelsea moving above Manchester United and Newcastle into eight.

A Cole Palmer penalty at the end of the first half was enough to get Mauricio Pochettino’s side over the line while Fulham are now rooted in 13th place.

The visitors will feel that they were unlucky to play against ten men for the entirety of the game after Chelsea defender Gusto caught Willian with his studs on the Brazilian’s ankle.

Speaking after the game, Silva claimed it was difficult to understand the decision not to send the full-back off.

“We have to talk about the red card, it has to be a red card for Gusto, it’s difficult to understand how things aren’t consistent.” He said in his press conference via the Daily Mail.

“For me it’s a clear red card.”

Fulham won’t have much time to ponder on the decision as they must direct their attention to Wednesday night’s crucial second-leg tie against Liverpool at Craven Cottage.