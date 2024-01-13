‘I was very impressed’ – Arsenal legend hails Leeds United trio after Cardiff win

Paul Merson has praised Leeds United for their impressive 3-0 win against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s side travelled to Wales knowing that they had to win at the Cardiff City Stadium to stay in touch with the top three after Southmapton’s 4-0 victory.

They didn’t waste any time as Patrick Bamford gave them an early lead after just 13 minutes with Daniel James then doubling their advantage before the break.

Geroginio Rutter then sealed a 3-0 victory for his side in the 88th minute as Leeds currently remains four points behind Southampton with Ipswich Town playing Sunderland in the late game.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Merson praised the overall performance of Farke’s side and highlighted three players in particular who impressed him.

“I was very impressed with Leeds, very professional,” he said via Yorkshire Evening Post.

“Chasing down Southampton is going to be a battle to the end – chasing down Southampton – but I was really impressed with Leeds United.

“Kamara in midfield ran the show, the two wingers Summerville and James, very good.”

The German manager will now turn his attention to next weekend when his side will welcome Preston to Elland Road before facing Norwich City just three days later.