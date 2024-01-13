Kevin De Bruyne marks his return from injury with a brilliant goal and assist to win it for Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne made a remarkable impact with a goal and an assist, guiding Manchester City to a comeback victory against Newcastle.

Having been sidelined due to injury since the opening game of the season against Burnley, the midfield maestro finally made his highly anticipated return in the 69th minute. Five minutes later, he left an immediate mark on the game.

De Bruyne received a clever pass from Rodri, embarking on a weaving run through the Newcastle half before unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box, finding the bottom left corner of the net.

Fifteen minutes later, he showcased his playmaking class by providing a stunning assist to the young Oscar Bobb, who executed a brilliant finish to secure the win for Manchester City.

Watch the Belgian's impactful contributions below:

The return of Kevin De Bruyne is set to significantly bolster City’s title race aspirations, as demonstrated by his impactful performance in today’s game.