Kevin De Bruyne marks his return from injury with a brilliant goal and assist to win it for Manchester City

Manchester City
Posted by

Kevin De Bruyne made a remarkable impact with a goal and an assist, guiding Manchester City to a comeback victory against Newcastle.

Having been sidelined due to injury since the opening game of the season against Burnley, the midfield maestro finally made his highly anticipated return in the 69th minute. Five minutes later, he left an immediate mark on the game.

De Bruyne received a clever pass from Rodri, embarking on a weaving run through the Newcastle half before unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box, finding the bottom left corner of the net.

Fifteen minutes later, he showcased his playmaking class by providing a stunning assist to the young Oscar Bobb, who executed a brilliant finish to secure the win for Manchester City.

Watch the Belgian’s impactful contributions below:

 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Jadon Sancho grabs assist in first game back for Borussia Dortmund
Top West Ham target scores stunning goal
Video: Massive pitch invasion in the English league as match is forced to be abandoned

The return of Kevin De Bruyne is set to significantly bolster City’s title race aspirations, as demonstrated by his impactful performance in today’s game.

More Stories Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.