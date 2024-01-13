Leeds United are actively seeking a left-back in the current transfer window due to injuries affecting both Junior Firpo and Sam Byram.

According to a report from Leeds United News, Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has emerged as a target for Leeds in this pursuit.

Barisic, 31, is in the final six months of his contract with Rangers, making him an appealing option for Leeds.

The Yorkshire club is interested in bringing him to England but face competition from clubs in Italy, France, and Spain for his signing.

However, Rangers’ interest in Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt could potentially give an advantage to Leeds and put them ahead of the competition.

To secure the services of Barisic, Leeds could consider either a straight swap or a player-plus-cash deal.

Barisic joined Rangers in 2018 under the management of Steven Gerrard and has since made 224 appearances for the Scottish side across all competitions, contributing with 9 goals and 53 assists.

He also played a significant role in helping Rangers reach the 2022 Europa League final, which they eventually lost to Bundesliga side Frankfurt.

How Leeds would work out a deal with Rangers remains to be seen, but he would certainly be a decent signing.