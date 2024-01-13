Man Utd working to sign midfield prodigy who could cost around £50m

Manchester United are keen on improving their midfield department with the signing of Arthur Vermeeren.

A report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United are now laying the foundations of a potential summer move for the 18-year-old central midfielder.

Vermeeren has done quite well for Royal Antwerp this season and he has impressed with his performances in the UEFA Champions League as well. The 18-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to sign a quality midfielder who will help out defensively and control the tempo of the game as well. The 18-year-old can play for the biggest clubs in the world and he could develop into a key player for Manchester United with the right coaching and guidance.

Royal Antwerp will demand a fee of around £25 million for the talented young midfielder, but the final fee could rise to £50 million including bonuses. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money for the talented young midfielder. Vermeeren certainly has the potential to justify the investment.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and they need to improve the squad in order to compete with the elite clubs.

The midfield is an area that is in need of additions. Casemiro has not been his best this season and summer signing Sofyan Amrabat has been largely underwhelming. The Royal Antwerp midfielder seems tailor-made for Manchester United and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.