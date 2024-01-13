Mauricio Pochettino comments on links with £100m Premier League striker

Mauricio Pochettino has replied to the recent rumours linking his squad with a move for Brighton’s Evan Ferguson.

Chelsea moved up to eight in the Premier League standings after a 1-0 win against Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Cole Palmer grabbed the only goal of the game just before the break, drilling home a penalty as he brings his league total to nine so far this season.

But like the majority of Chelsea’s games this campaign, it was very obvious that they lacked a clear focal point up front with Nicolas Jackson away on international duty.

The Blues have been linked with a host of strikers since the start of the season, including Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney.

But over the past week, talks about a potential move for Brighton’s Ferguson have gained a lot of traction with the Seagull’s reportedly valuing the Irish man at £100 million.

Pochettino was questioned about these links during his press conference after the game but was quick to shut them down.

“No, you know very well I’m not going to talk about rumours, I’m not going to talk about players that are in a different club, I am so respectful,” he said via 90 MIN.

“We are not talking. We are assessing the squad and if something happens we will communicate, but we have not taken any decision.”