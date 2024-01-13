The owners of Crystal Palace, John Textor and Steve Parish, are reportedly at odds, with sources indicating a lack of alignment in their visions for the club, as per talkSPORT’s latest information.

Recent reports suggest that John Textor is contemplating divesting his 45% stake in Crystal Palace due to his purported dissatisfaction with the club’s direction under the leadership of Steve Parish.

Jim White has shed more light on the situation on talkSPORT, revealing that Parish voted in favour of a ban on transfers between related clubs at a recent Premier League meeting.

This decision allegedly left Textor infuriated, as he was reportedly unaware of the meeting and would have advocated for Crystal Palace to vote against such a ban.

He said:

“Sources say Textor was furious after Crystal Palace’s Chairman Steve Parish voted at a Premier League meeting to ban transfers between related clubs.

“Textor had apparently told colleagues that he was unaware the issue was even set to be discussed by the Premier League clubs, and he would have argued forcefully for Palace to vote against a ban.”

John Textor, who also owns other football clubs such as Lyon, Botafogo, and RWD Molenbeek, appears to have differing opinions on crucial matters affecting the club’s future.

As of now, Crystal Palace find themselves in 14th place on the Premier League table, having won only five games so far this season. The team is positioned just five points clear of the relegation zone, with the 18th-placed Luton Town trailing closely behind.