Top West Ham target scores stunning goal

Jack Clarke gave his Sunderland side the lead with an unstoppable strike against Ipswich Town on Saturday evening as West Ham eye up a move for the striker.

The English striker has been heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium as David Moyes is keen to bring in some reinforcements in the forward department.

Clarke, who now has 12 goals in the Championship, showed why he is such a wanted man with a fantastic finish against Ipswich Town on Saturday evening.