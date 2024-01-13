Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this month.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham have been in regular talks with Chelsea regarding a move for the 23-year-old and the Blues are prepared to sell him for a fee of around £45-50 million.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder would be the ideal fit for them.

He will add defensive cover, work rate, and pressing ability to the Tottenham midfield. Given their style of play under Ange Postecoglou, Gallagher’s qualities could prove to be priceless for Spurs.

The 23-year-old midfielder will only improve further with coaching and experience and he could be a long-term asset for Tottenham.

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy Is prepared to pay the reported asking price for the talented young midfielder.

Gallagher is reportedly keen on continuing with his boyhood club and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince him to join them this month. First, they would have to agree to Chelsea’s demands.

The Blues need to raise funds for their own signings and therefore they have decided to sacrifice the 23-year-old academy graduate.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the league table and they will look to secure Champions League qualification this season. They need to plug the gaps in their squad in order to finish in the top four.

They have already improved the defence and the attack with the arrivals of Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner. Gallagher could be the final piece of the puzzle for them.