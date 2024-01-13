Video: Bernando Silva gives City the lead with a world class backheel finish

Manchester City have taken the lead at St James Park thanks to a stunning finish from Portuguese international Bernando Silva. 

The goal came following a brilliant move as Doku skillfully switched play out to Walker on the right.

Walker, in turn, delivered a precise cross onto the edge of the six-yard box. Despite Schar closely marking Silva, the midfielder displayed insane skill as he executed a stunning backheel flick finish that rolled past Dubravka and found the back of the net.

Watch the world-class finish below:

