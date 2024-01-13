Video: Jadon Sancho grabs assist in first game back for Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has marked his return to Borussia Dortmund with an assist for teammate Marco Reus after coming off the bench.

The English winger completed his loan move back to the Bundesliga club earlier this week after months on the fringes of the Manchester United squad.

Sancho came on in the 55th minute with his side already one goal up against Darmstadt and after just 22 minutes back in a black and yellow jersey, grabbed an assist.

The 23-year-old picked up the ball inside the box before squaring it to Reus for an easy tap-in.

