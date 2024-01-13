Video: Massive pitch invasion in the English league as match is forced to be abandoned

The match between Reading and Port Vale had to be abandoned in the 16th minute due to a massive pitch invasion.

The Royals hosted Vale at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in League One on Saturday afternoon.

In the 16th minute, a large number of home fans stormed the pitch in protest, after throwing tennis balls onto the field.

The pitch invasion served as a symbolic gesture representing the points deducted from Reading under owner Dai Yongge, who purchased 75% of the club’s shares in 2017.

Once a Premier League club, Reading are heading towards the fourth tier of English football and recent years have been plagued by late wages, unpaid taxes and other financial irregularities.

Wow. Reading fans have invaded the pitch in protest against their owners! ? pic.twitter.com/rQjVwzPuQo — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) January 13, 2024

The EFL has penalized Reading with a total deduction of 16 points over the past two years. These sanctions have resulted in their descent from the Championship to their current position in the League One relegation zone.

Amid ongoing protests, Reading supporters have consistently voiced their demand for a change in ownership, with this pitch invasion marking a significant escalation in their efforts to remove Yongge from the club.