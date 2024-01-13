Video: Sven-Goran Eriksson admits to wanting to manage Liverpool

Former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson recently revealed a terminal cancer diagnosis that gives him roughly a year to live.

The Swede appeared very matter of fact about his health when speaking on various programmes about it, but his face lit up when Sky News turned the conversation back to football.

Asked if there was a club that he wishes he could’ve coached during his career, Eriksson admitted that both he and his father were Liverpool fans and he would love to have managed the Reds at some point.

"I'm a Liverpool supporter… I've always been." Sven-Goran Eriksson tells @skynewsniall he "always wished to be the manager of Liverpool" – and says he thinks England can win this summer's Euros.https://t.co/SGZSui6EXl ? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Zsj2iI78cE — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 12, 2024

Pictures from Sky News