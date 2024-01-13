Video: Sven-Goran Eriksson admits to wanting to manage Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson recently revealed a terminal cancer diagnosis that gives him roughly a year to live.

The Swede appeared very matter of fact about his health when speaking on various programmes about it, but his face lit up when Sky News turned the conversation back to football.

More Stories / Latest News
“Deal with the here and now” – Howe will accept Bruno sale to Barcelona as FFP hits Newcastle hard
Conor Gallagher stalemate has serious repercussions for Tottenham
Exclusive: Tottenham will love “very aggressive” Dragusin says Romano

Asked if there was a club that he wishes he could’ve coached during his career, Eriksson admitted that both he and his father were Liverpool fans and he would love to have managed the Reds at some point.

Pictures from Sky News

More Stories sven goran eriksson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.