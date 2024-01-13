West Ham could sell trio to fund a move for 20-goal January target

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options with the signing of Santiago Gimenez.

According to a report from Football Insider, they are keen on signing the 22-year-old Mexican striker and they are now looking to step up efforts to sign him. The striker could cost around £30 – 40 million this month and West Ham are looking to raise funds by selling some of their fringe players.

The report states that West Ham could cash in on Nayef Aguerd, Danny Ings said Said Benrahma this month to afford a deal for Gimenez.

The 22-year-old Mexican striker has been in fine form since last season and he helped them win the league title. He has carried the form from last season into the current campaign as well and he has 20 goals across all competitions this season.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can convince the Dutch outfit to sell him before the January window closes. The striker has been linked with other clubs as well at the Mexican international will want to compete at the highest level.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be a tempting proposition for him and it remains to be seen whether he is open to a move to West Ham.

The Hammers managed to win the Conference League last year and they are currently sixth in the Premier League table. They will want to win the Europa league this season. They could certainly provide the 22-year-old with the opportunity to showcase his qualities at high level.