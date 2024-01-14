Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke continues to be linked with a move away from the club and Arsenal are the latest name linked with the player.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are plotting a move for the 26-year-old striker, but the transfer is unlikely to happen before the summer window.

Solanke has been in impressive form for the Cherries, scoring 13 goals across all competitions. Arsenal could use someone like him to lead the line.

Although the Gunners have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal, the Brazilian international has not been able to score goals consistently and he has found the back of the net just three times in the league this season.

Arsenal need a more reliable finisher at their disposal and Solanke certainly fits the profile. He has proven himself with Bournemouth in the Premier League this season and his numbers are likely to improve when he is playing in a better team alongside better players.

The opportunity to move to Arsenal will be an attractive prospect for the player as well. He has previously failed to make his mark at big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool. He will be determined to showcase his abilities at the highest level.

A move to Arsenal would not only allow him to compete for the league title, he would also get to test himself in the Champions League on a consistent basis.

The Bournemouth striker has been linked with other clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can win the race for his signature.