21-year-old Leeds United defender could head out on loan

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell could be on his way to Bristol City.

According to reports, a number of Championship clubs are keen on the 21-year-old central defender and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Cresswell will want to play regularly and all multiple clubs may be able to provide him with the platform he needs right now.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough and Millwall are keen on the player apart from Bristol.

The 21-year-old has been left out of the squad quite often by Daniel Farke and a move this month would be ideal.

Cresswell is likely to improve with regular first-team football, and the 21-year-old could develop into a key player for Leeds in the future if he can continue his development now.

Meanwhile, Leeds are already lacking in depth in the central defensive unit and his exit will weaken the squad further. However, the Whites seem prepared to let the 21-year-old leave this month.