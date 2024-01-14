Bournemouth winger Luis Sinisterra could still have a future at Leeds United despite spending the season on loan, according to Dean Jones.
The winger has failed to get regular starts for Andoni Iraola this season and the Spaniard still prefers Justin Kluivert and Semenyo in the starting lineup.
“I’ve seen people playing this down because of fallouts that he has had in the past at the club, but I don’t think that matters and Sinisterra is still good enough to have a future at Leeds.
“That needs to be cleared up, while they still have Brenden Aaronson as well. Leeds have got lots of big-name situations that need to be cleared up before they can fully commit to signing more creative players.” – said Dean Jones.