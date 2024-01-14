Arsenal dealt blow to hopes of signing £50m star striker

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Borja Mayoral has responded to the links heavily linking him with a January move to the Emirates Stadium.

After a disappointing past few weeks in North London, Arsenal supporters will be hoping to see some movement in the January transfer market.

It has become extremely evident that their biggest issue is their inability to finish chances in front of goal as they broke the record for most shots without scoring against West Ham last month.

Gabriel Jesus has been excellent for the Gunners but lacks that clinical edge that the team currently requires with a host of potential strikers linked with a move this month.

Among them is Getafe forward Mayoral who sits second in the La Liga scoring charts with 12 goals, only behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

More Stories / Latest News
Sky Sports cameras refused to zoom in on nasty injury suffered by Everton star
Clinton Morrison believes Crystal Palace’s best player is joining Man United
Man United vs Tottenham confirmed team news: Timo Werner starts

In an interview reported by Estadio Deportivo, the Spanish striker played down the links and emphasised that he is focused on Getafe.

“It is news that has surprised me too.” He said.

“I have not spoken with the club or with my representative. I am very focused on Getafe, on a day-to-day basis.”

The Gunners have also been linked with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney although a deal seems unlikely due to their reported FFP restrictions.

More Stories Borja Mayoral

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.