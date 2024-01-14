Arsenal dealt blow to hopes of signing £50m star striker

Borja Mayoral has responded to the links heavily linking him with a January move to the Emirates Stadium.

After a disappointing past few weeks in North London, Arsenal supporters will be hoping to see some movement in the January transfer market.

It has become extremely evident that their biggest issue is their inability to finish chances in front of goal as they broke the record for most shots without scoring against West Ham last month.

Gabriel Jesus has been excellent for the Gunners but lacks that clinical edge that the team currently requires with a host of potential strikers linked with a move this month.

Among them is Getafe forward Mayoral who sits second in the La Liga scoring charts with 12 goals, only behind Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

In an interview reported by Estadio Deportivo, the Spanish striker played down the links and emphasised that he is focused on Getafe.

“It is news that has surprised me too.” He said.

“I have not spoken with the club or with my representative. I am very focused on Getafe, on a day-to-day basis.”

The Gunners have also been linked with Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney although a deal seems unlikely due to their reported FFP restrictions.