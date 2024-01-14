Arsenal want to improve their attacking options with the signing of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

A report from Football Insider claims that they are hoping to sign the player this month and he could cost around £30-40 million.

The 22-year-old Mexican striker has been in fine form for the Dutch outfit, scoring 20 goals across all competitions this season. He was instrumental in their title win last season as well.

The striker will be hoping to compete at a higher level and the opportunity to move to Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for him.

Meanwhile, the North London club will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and West Ham United.

The Gunners certainly have the financial muscle to pay the reported asking price, and they have a greater pull compared to the other three clubs as well.

Arsenal have a formidable squad and an ambitious project. They are currently fighting for the Premier League title and Gimenez might want to join a club with their ambition.

The 22-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development.

Arsenal have been linked with players like Ivan Toney as well, but the Brentford striker is likely to cost a lot more compared to Gimenez. The Mexican striker is available for a more reasonable price and the Gunners would do well to secure his services this month.

They are currently fighting for the league title and the right signings in January could help them overtake the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.