Aston Villa first-team player reportedly not seeing eye-to-eye with Emery

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is happy to leave the club on loan to gain more minutes this season but Unai Emery will not sanction a transfer unless a replacement is brought to Villa Park.

According to the Daily Mail, Duran is not on the same page as the Aston Villa boss as the 20-year-old has received just 145 minutes of football in the Premier League this term – scoring two goals and assisting another.

The Colombian is happy to gain experience elsewhere as he is very keen to play regularly but Emery is determined not to leave himself short when it comes to backup options for Ollie Watkins.

This would leave Villa needing a replacement and if they can find one, only then will Duran be allowed to leave on loan.