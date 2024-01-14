Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The Premier League side will have to comply with the financial fair play regulations and they might need to sell a key player in the summer to balance the books.

Naturally, players like Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been linked with several clubs recently recently. A report via Fichajes claims that Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on signing the 26-year-old Brazilian central midfielder.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially someone who can help out defensively and control the tempo of the game from the deep. The Brazilian would be an exceptional acquisition for them.

He has proven his quality with Newcastle in the Premier League and he is well settled in English football. He could make an immediate impact at Anfield if he moves to Liverpool.

Similarly, Chelsea need a midfield controller alongside Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo. The Newcastle star would improve both midfields significantly.

He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and Newcastle will demand a premium for his services. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and Chelsea are prepared to break the bank for him. As per the report, he has a €115 million release clause.

There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is a proven performer at the highest level and signings like him could help the two clubs challenge for major trophies.

They are unlikely to be the only clubs keen on the Brazilian and the likes of Barcelona are reportedly keeping tabs on the midfielders situation as well.