Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana reportedly hit Eastenders actor Dean Gaffney with his car on a night out back in 2022.

According to reports that have only surfaced now, Gaffney was sent flying into the air after being struck by Fofana, and had to be given treatment in hospital for a broken collar-bone.

Police breathalysed Fofana at the scene of the incident, and seemingly found that the French youngster had not been at fault for the incident, allowing him to leave.

Gaffney only found out later that it was a Chelsea player and joked that Fofana wanted to take him out because he’s a fan of their London rivals Brentford!

Fofana has not played for Chelsea this season due to injury, but has previously been regarded as one of the finest young defenders in the game, dating back to his time at Leicester City.