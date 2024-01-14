Chelsea star left soap actor hospitalised after hitting him with his car on night out

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana reportedly hit Eastenders actor Dean Gaffney with his car on a night out back in 2022.

According to reports that have only surfaced now, Gaffney was sent flying into the air after being struck by Fofana, and had to be given treatment in hospital for a broken collar-bone.

Police breathalysed Fofana at the scene of the incident, and seemingly found that the French youngster had not been at fault for the incident, allowing him to leave.

Gaffney only found out later that it was a Chelsea player and joked that Fofana wanted to take him out because he’s a fan of their London rivals Brentford!

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal keen on 20-goal star, £30-40 million offer would get deal done
Man United ace to sign documents to leave the club for Euro giants next week
Arsenal & Chelsea monitoring transfer target with €80m buy-out clause at AFCON

Fofana has not played for Chelsea this season due to injury, but has previously been regarded as one of the finest young defenders in the game, dating back to his time at Leicester City.

More Stories Wesley Fofana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.