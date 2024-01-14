Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals when Chelsea will make key transfer decision

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Chelsea’s plans amid possible need to sign cover for the injured Christopher Nkunku this January.

The France international has suffered an injury-hit season at Stamford Bridge, missing the start of the campaign before recently returning and managing four appearances in all competitions before another setback.

Mauricio Pochettino has publicly addressed Chelsea transfer rumours involving signing another striker, and Romano says this decision will come once they work out quite how serious the Nkunku injury is.

If Nkunku returns soon, he surely has the quality to make a big impact for the Blues this term, but if it turns out he’s still struggling and unlikely to see much playing time in the next few weeks or months, then it’s surely essential for the west London giants to bring in cover for the 26-year-old.

So far this season, Chelsea have had to rely on backups like Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja, neither of whom have been particularly convincing.

It remains to be seen who Chelsea could sign as an upgrade, and Romano has suggested we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out more about their plans for that position.

“One final point on Chelsea and links with a new striker – again, I’m not aware of anything advanced as of now; let’s see what happens next week but nothing is imminent or close so far,” Romano said.

“Chelsea are still waiting to understand the exact conditions of Nkunku’s latest injury and then they will decide how to proceed, the situation will be clear soon.”