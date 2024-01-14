New club joins the running to sign Chelsea misfit this January

Napoli are reportedly the latest name to join the running for the transfer of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this January.

The Blues ace has struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge lately, but previously looked a fine young player who had a decent impact when he first broke into the first-team having previously risen up through the club’s academy.

Chalobah’s long-term future now surely lies away from Chelsea, and it seems Napoli are the latest name keen to bring him to Italy, according to Corriere dello Sport, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb.

Chelsea fans will surely hope this saga can be resolved as soon as possible, as it could be helpful to offload a backup player like this in order to raise funds for signings that can make an immediate impact on Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

The report notes that AC Milan have been linked with Chalobah in recent times, while Roma are another name that seem to have come up as Serie A seems increasingly likely to be his next destination.

It will be interesting to see if this move does go through and if Chalobah can repeat the success of Fikayo Tomori at Milan, and of Tammy Abraham at Roma – two other Chelsea academy products who did well to make the move to Italian football.