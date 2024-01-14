Clinton Morrison believes Crystal Palace’s best player is joining Man United

Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison has backed Michael Olise to be a success at Man United but admits that the winger is going nowhere in January.

Back in the summer, there was a lot of talk about Olise’s future at Selhurst Park as Chelsea pursued the 22-year-old, however, the Palace star surprised everyone by signing a new contract at the club.

Olise has once again been linked with a move away from Palace, with recent reports stating that Man United have an interest in the winger.

Former Crystal Palace star Clinton Morrison has said that Olise would be a success at Old Trafford but that the winger is going nowhere in January and could cost up to £70m in the summer.

“It’s a threat, but he isn’t going in January,” said Morrison about Olise’s links to Manchester United.

“Absolutely no chance Crystal Palace would let him go in January. No way! If you want to stay in the Premier League, you need the likes of Olise and Eze. He is the one who is scoring and creating goals, at the moment. You do need him.

“Listen, he is a superstar. This kid can be what he wants to be. Anyone of those top four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace’s door. He has just signed a new contract.

“He would give Man United goals and assists – he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He’s going to be top, top. I speak to Dougie Freedman about him a lot. It would cost big, big money to sign Olise. At least £60-70 million. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons with him and Antony. He is way better than Antony.”