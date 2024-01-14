30-year-old pushing for Leeds United exit in January

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is reportedly pushing for the chance to get a surprise January transfer window move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 30-year-old has been loaned out to Roma this season, but reports now suggest there’s progress being made on PSG signing him as emergency cover at the back after injuries to Milan Skriniar and Lucas Beraldo.

Llorente didn’t make much of an impression during his time at Leeds, but one imagines PSG are now just pretty desperate for anyone vaguely proven and experienced to come in and help them through this injury crisis.

Llorente is said to be ‘determined’ for this move to go through, so it will be interesting to see how that impacts developments over the next few days.

