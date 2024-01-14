Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Antonio Conte links with Serie A giants

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent speculation involving former Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with the AC Milan job as Stefano Pioli struggles.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the transfer news expert played down the speculation linking Conte with Milan, saying that although the story seems to have gained some traction on social media, it’s probably more something for the summer than for this month.

“Links with AC Milan have attracted some attention on social media, but it’s not something for now – Conte is not a name for this season,” Romano said.

“These kind of stories are all part of summer plans and to be honest, it’s way too early to mention club plans for summer, especially during January transfer window. Conte’s future will be decided around May, so patience will be needed.”

Conte may be reluctant to enter into a new job in the middle of the season, which is something he hasn’t done often in the past, so it may be some time before we see the former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter boss returning to the dugout.

Milan could be a tempting job for him, as the Rossoneri remain one of the biggest names in European football, even if they’re not quite the force they once were.

The Italian tactician has shown in the past that he can guarantee silverware, so could be ideal to help turn the club’s fortunes around.