Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson edging closer to European return

Jordan Henderson’s failed move to Al-Ettifaq looks to be coming to an end as Ajax continue to pursue a deal for the former Liverpool captain.

The midfielder left Anfield during the summer to make the controversial move to Saudi Arabia and it was a decision that had fans surprised at the time.

The Englishman showed he is a competitor during his 12 years at Anfield, as he went from nearly being sold to becoming one of the most successful captains in Liverpool’s rich history.

Henderson won every trophy on offer at the Reds and that competitive spirit seems to have been rediscovered as the midfielder wants to return to Europe after just half a season in the Saudi Pro League.

According to Tim van Duijn, Ajax are edging closer to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Henderson and the Dutch giants want to sign him on a permanent deal, not on loan.

It is believed that the player prefers this option himself, which is why Ajax are in the best position to get the deal done.

? Ajax are edging closer to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Jordan Henderson. They want to sign him on a permanent deal, no loan. The player himself prefers this, which is why Ajax are in the best position to get the deal done. (Source: @TimvanDuijn14) pic.twitter.com/CZ38T7EeQR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 14, 2024

Ajax coach John van ‘t Schip confirmed the club’s interest in signing Henderson ahead of their Eredivisie game against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

“There is serious talk going on with Henderson,” Van ‘t Schip said via ESPN. “He still has some things to arrange in Saudi Arabia.”

This would be a positive move for the former Liverpool star to make as he gets his wish to return to Europe and compete at a level that will favour his chances of getting into the England squad for EURO 2024 this summer.