Jamie Redknapp was not impressed with Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero’s defense at Old Trafford today.

Romero has drawn criticism from Jamie Redknapp for trying to block the shot with his hands behind his back.

Tottenham travelled to Old Trafford with many players out with injuries and AFCON duty but managed to get a point thanks to goals from Richarlison and Bentancur

“I want to talk about Romero as well because you see so many defenders today put their hands behind their backs,” the former Spurs man said. “You cannot run properly with your hands behind your back, it’s impossible.

“You see him there, just get your hands out, get in a good balanced position. You see his hands behind his back there, not good enough.” – said Redknapp.