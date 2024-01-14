Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson’s future has still not been resolved, but it’s expected that key talks could take place at the Saudi Pro League club in the next 24-48 hours, according to Ben Jacobs.

Posting from his account on X, formerly Twitter, Jacobs said that Henderson is now expected back for Al Ettifaq’s mid-season training camp in Abu Dhabi today, with the club’s position seemingly still that they don’t want to sell the England international.

Still, there’s been plenty of speculation about Henderson possibly looking for a way back to Europe this January, with Newcastle United said to have discussed him, according to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also linked Henderson as an option for Ajax, with the posts below showing the various angles of this story…

Jordan Henderson is expected to arrive in Abu Dhabi today for Al-Ettifaq's mid-season training camp. Club's position remains they don't want to sell or loan him this window and won't be pressured into doing so. Henderson is yet to tell the club he wants to leave. Talks… pic.twitter.com/Hnlhdxo5Um — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 14, 2024

Jordan Henderson returning with his tail between his legs but his name has discussed at #nufc. Why Everton are still vulnerable to player departures and ?@KaeKurd? in a dressing gown. https://t.co/d03GKoMNMN — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) January 9, 2024

???????? EXCL: Ajax are showing concrete interest in signing Jordan Henderson in case he’ll get green light to leave Al Ettifaq in January transfer window. There are several clubs keen, waiting for Saudi club decision — but Henderson is looking for options and Ajax are there. pic.twitter.com/WWkvbO6RnV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2024

Henderson left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq last summer, so it seems he’s quickly decided to ditch life in Saudi for a move to more familiar territory.

Newcastle would surely do well to sign the 33-year-old, with Eddie Howe in need of cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.