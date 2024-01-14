Key talks in next 24-48 hours over star who’s been discussed as Newcastle United transfer target

Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson’s future has still not been resolved, but it’s expected that key talks could take place at the Saudi Pro League club in the next 24-48 hours, according to Ben Jacobs.

Posting from his account on X, formerly Twitter, Jacobs said that Henderson is now expected back for Al Ettifaq’s mid-season training camp in Abu Dhabi today, with the club’s position seemingly still that they don’t want to sell the England international.

Still, there’s been plenty of speculation about Henderson possibly looking for a way back to Europe this January, with Newcastle United said to have discussed him, according to Luke Edwards of the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also linked Henderson as an option for Ajax, with the posts below showing the various angles of this story…

Henderson left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq last summer, so it seems he’s quickly decided to ditch life in Saudi for a move to more familiar territory.

Newcastle would surely do well to sign the 33-year-old, with Eddie Howe in need of cover for the suspended Sandro Tonali.

