Klopp has eyes on Championship ace as Liverpool plan replacement for 25-year-old linked with summer exit

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of a potential summer move.

According to the report from The Mirror, the club are preparing for the exit of their backup keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been attracting interest from other clubs since the summer.

Brentford were keen on signing him back in the summer and the report claims that he is a long-term target for Celtic as well, who are managed by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers.

Planning ahead of a possible summer move for the Irishman, the Reds have started working on identifying potential replacements. Among those linked is Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson.

As per the report, Klopp has been impressed by the Black Cats star and has kept him on his radar.

He has made over 100 appearances since breaking into the Sunderland team and played a pivotal role in their run to the Championship play-offs last season.

Kelleher was the hero against Chelsea in the League Cup in 2022

Kelleher has been a fan favourite at Liverpool after his heroic performances in the domestic cup competitions in 2022.

He even scored the deciding penalty past Kepa in the League Cup final to win the trophy for Klopp.