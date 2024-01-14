Liverpool eye move for Premier League star available on an attractive 3-year installment plan

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is drawing interest from various clubs, including Liverpool, amid reports that the Magpies may consider selling him to address financial constraints imposed by the financial fair play rules.

Despite having new owners with significant financial resources, Newcastle are constrained by financial fair play rules, necessitating a sell-to-buy approach to strengthen the squad amidst numerous injuries.

Recent indications suggest that the Brazilian midfielder could be the player sacrificed by Newcastle to balance their financial books after the Magpies recorded reported losses of £73.4m earlier this week.

The Mirror reports that Liverpool, among other clubs, has shown admiration for Guimaraes, having inquired about him back in May.

And it has been suggested recently that the Brazilian midfielder will be the one that will be sacrificed by the Magpies as they need to balance the books

Newcastle maintained that Guimaraes is not for sale at that time and even had him sign a new 5-year contract to fend off interest.

However, there is a release clause in his new contract worth £98m. AS notes that this substantial release clause is payable in three yearly instalments of £32 million each.

Liverpool have signed four midfielders since their inquiry for Bruno back in May. They had a complete midfield rebuild as they signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch.

Add someone of Bruno Guimaraes’ quality to that bunch, and Liverpool could genuinely have one of the best midfields in the league.

But it is unlikely that the Liverpool owners will spend that sort of money on another midfielder. While he only costs £32m a year, he will ultimately cost them nearly a £100m, which is the sort of money the Liverpool owners are not known for spending.