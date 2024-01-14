Liverpool are reportedly keen on the Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

However, the Reds have now been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the Turkish prodigy and Juventus are not prepared to sanction his departure.

A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t Paisley Gates) claims that the Italian club are prepared to block approaches from multiple clubs for the £35-40 million rated attacker.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are keen on the player as well.

Yildiz has the technical attributes to develop into a top-class playmaker/winger and he could be a key player for Liverpool in the future. It will be interesting to see if the Reds decide to reignite their interest in the player at the end of the season.

A January move was always unlikely. Juventus would not have been able to replace him properly this month and therefore they are not keen on letting him leave.

Also, he is a top prospect and the Italians will probably feel that he could be a key asset for them in the coming years.

Liverpool should look to test their resolve with an attractive proposal in the summer. A move to England could be an enticing prospect for the player as well. It would be a step up in his career and he would get to work with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp. The German could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The Juventus ace has five goals and an assist to his name across all competitions this season and he can operate as the number ten as well as a winger on either flank.