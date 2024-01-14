West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this month.

A report from Football Insider claims that David Moyes wants to sign the 23-year-old defender in January and the Hammers will compete with Liverpool for his signature.

Frimpong has established himself as one of the best full-backs in European football and he has been outstanding in the Bundesliga this season. The defender has chipped in with seven goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

West Ham could certainly use someone like him and he would improve them going forward. The 23-year-old would be an upgrade on Vladimir Coufal and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him.

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to move into the midfield for the long-term and Liverpool need to bring in a quality right back. Frimpong would be an exceptional long-term acquisition for them, and the player is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are currently fighting for the Bundesliga title, and they are unlikely to sanction the departure of a key player midway through the season. They will struggle to replace him in January, and any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window.

Frimpong is only 23 and he will get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. The two English clubs would do well to secure his signature.