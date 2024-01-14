Chelsea eyeing potential transfers from rivals Man United & Man City to strengthen problem position

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a number of potential left-back transfer targets, and among those could be a big name from their rivals Manchester United.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have Red Devils left-back Luke Shaw as a long-term name on their list, though there are a number of potential stumbling blocks to getting a deal done for him.

Although Shaw is a Chelsea fan, it’s not expected that Man Utd would sell to a rival as he’s an important part of their first-team, while from a Chelsea perspective there would likely be concerns about his patchy injury record.

The report also names Manchester City’s Sergio Gomez as someone the west Londoners like, and it’s fair to say that might be a more realistic one as he’s not played much since moving to the Etihad Stadium last season.

Shaw and Gomez could both be fine options to strengthen a problem area for CFC, who surely need to find an upgrade on Marc Cucurella, while Ben Chilwell has had problems staying fit.

Simon Phillips also mentions names like Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, but stresses that there may also be other names being looked at for the left-hand side of Mauricio Pochettino’s defence.