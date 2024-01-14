Former Manchester United manager aims subtle dig at Erik ten Hag with Jadon Sancho claim

Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has defended Jadon Sancho, saying he never had any problem with him during his brief stint in charge at Old Trafford.

Rangnick was interim manager at Man Utd before current boss Erik ten Hag took over last season, and it seems gone against the current Red Devils coach’s views on Sancho.

The England international was totally frozen out at United before moving out on loan to Borussia Dortmund this January, with Ten Hag publicly criticising the player earlier this season when he stated that he left him out of his matchday squad to take on Arsenal because he wasn’t showing enough in training.

Sancho has immediately made a bright start to life back at Dortmund, setting up a goal for Marco Reus on his second debut for the Bundesliga giants as he bids to put his disappointing spell at United behind him.

We’ll never know for sure if it was Sancho or Ten Hag to blame for the fall-out, but Rangnick has suggested he didn’t see the same issues as the Dutch tactician.

“In the six months I had him, there wasn’t a single discipline problem. On the contrary. He is a calm and pleasant guy.” Rangnick told Sky Germany, as quoted and translated by the Metro.

MUFC fans will surely now be keeping a close eye on how Sancho gets on back in Germany, which should perhaps give us a clearer idea if he’s really such a difficult character, or a talent worth indulging.