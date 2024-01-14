Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia but currently looks more likely to make a free transfer to a club in England or elsewhere in Europe in the summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Martial is currently struggling for regular playing time at Man Utd, and it was recently reported that the club won’t be taking up the option to extend the Frenchman’s contract by a further year, making him a free agent at the end of this season.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Martial has interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, though he still personally feels like he wants to prove himself on the biggest stage, and it looks like he’ll have opportunities of that type.

Inter Milan are one big name considering Martial, as are Fenerbahce, while West Ham United could also be one to watch in the Premier League, though all of these moves are more likely once he becomes a free agent in the summer.

For the time being, informal contacts have taken place with Fenerbahce, but they have not yet made the player an offer, while Inter are admirers of his but also like Armando Broja as a possible loan signing from Chelsea.

There is nothing particularly concrete with West Ham at the moment, but a striker is known to be high on the club’s agenda, and Martial’s name has been mentioned inside the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old was a fan favourite at United for a long time but one imagines most supporters will now be keen to see the back of him as he hasn’t made a meaningful contribution to the team for some time.

Still, Martial has plenty of talent and could be an interesting addition to any one of Inter, Fenerbahce or West Ham.