Man United ace to sign documents to leave the club for Euro giants next week

Manchester United youngster Mateo Mejia is reportedly edging closer to leaving the club for a permanent transfer to Sevilla on a free.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano (via the Daily Briefing), with the transfer news journalist explaining that the documents for this deal are going to be signed next week to complete the deal.

Mejia is not the biggest name at Man Utd, but it seems the Red Devils still rate him highly enough that they want a 25% sell-on clause as part of this deal, as they perhaps anticipate the chance to make money on him in the future if he ends up making another big move.

It will be interesting to see how Mejia gets on at Sevilla, but MUFC fans probably won’t be too bothered about this player leaving for now, unless he ends up having a great career in La Liga, leaving them to wonder why he didn’t get more of a chance at Old Trafford.