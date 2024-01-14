Man United vs Tottenham confirmed team news: Timo Werner starts

Man United host Tottenham on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

It has been a tough season so far for the Red Devils and that continued last time out in the Premier League as the Manchester club were defeated 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.

United currently sit ninth in the league standings, 14 points from the top spot and nine off the Champions League places.

Today’s opponents are in the running for a top-four finish and a win for Spurs could propel Ten Hag’s men towards that.

Man United were 2-0 winners over Wigan last time out in the FA Cup and the Dutch coach has made just the one change from that side with Scott McTominay coming out for Christian Eriksen.

Our first Old Trafford line-up of 2024 is in! ? BRING ON UNITED! ?????#MUFC || #MUNTOT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 14, 2024

As for Tottenham, the North London club have found a bit of form again and were 3-1 winners over a tricky Bournemouth team last time out in the Premier League.

Since then, Ange Postecoglou has added two players to his squad in the form of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin; however, the Australian coach is without Son Heung-min as the South Korean star is competing at the Asian Cup.

Spurs were also victorious in the FA Cup last weekend, beating Burnley 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Postecoglou has made four changes to his team from that win.

It looks like Tottenham could set up in a 4-3-3 with both Romero and Van de Ven returning, while Timo Werner makes his debut and Hojbjerg comes into the team.