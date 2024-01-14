Manchester United are keen on the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The 19-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for Benfica and the Premier League outfit are set to initiate early talks with a view to signing the player at the end of the season, as per Mirror.

The midfielder has a €120 million release clause in his contract and Benfica could demand the clause to be paid in full.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will hope to sign him for a more reasonable price and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can reach an agreement..

The 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder has the potential to develop into a world-class player for the Red Devils and they would do well to secure his services.

Manchester United are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and they need to sign a quality defensive midfielder and a controller. Summer signing Sofyan Amrabat has been quite underwhelming and Casemiro has struggled as well.

Manchester United will have to sort out their midfield unit if they want to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. The 19-year-old would be a long-term investment for them and the player has immense potential. He could develop into one of the best midfielders in Europe with the right coaching and guidance.

Neves has a contract with Benfica until the summer of 2028 and the Portuguese outfit are under no pressure to sell him for a knockdown price. Manchester United will have to shell out a premium for him.

In addition to that, they should look to secure a top four finish this season, if they want to attract elite talents like him.