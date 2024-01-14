French international striker Karim Benzema has been linked with a move away from the Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

According to a report via Fichajes, the player is unsettled at the Saudi club and the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

Manchester United are hoping to sign the player on loan until the end of the season to solve their goalscoring problems. They signed Rasmus Hojlund at the start of the campaign, but the young attacker needs time to adapt to English and perform at a high level consistently.

Benzema would be the ideal stopgap solution and the 36-year-old could improve Manchester United going forward. He has proven himself at the highest level with club and country over the years and there is no doubt that he is a world-class performer.

The striker has 15 goals across all competitions this season and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can fend off the competition from Real Madrid and sign the player. The opportunity to return to his former club is likely to be an attractive proposition for the player as well.

Benzema knows what it takes to play for a big club. His leadership qualities and winning mentality would be invaluable additions to the Manchester United dressing room.

The Red Devils will be desperate for Champions League qualification and they need transformative additions in January. Someone like Benzema could improve them immensely and turn them into genuine contenders for a top four finish.