Nemanja Matic linked with a surprise return to the Premier League following reported fallout with club

Former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic could make a surprise return to the Premier League with Fulham.

That is according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims that he is set to leave French side Rennes due to personal reasons, having just signed for them in the summer.

It is said that the Ligue 1 side promised the Serbian midfielder that they would enrol his children to a branch of the international school that they attended, but it turns out that there is no such branch in the city of France.

It was reported that he has fallen out with the club over this and did not report to the team’s latest training sessions either. However, the player himself clarified the situation on social media, explaining that it was a mistake from his part.

He stated (as reported by Di Marzio):

“Unfortunately, due to an error on my part, I was unable to adapt my private affairs to my professional ones. I was unable to enrol the children who had attended it since the beginning of their schooling at the international school. For this reason I was away for the last few years. 3 days to try to resolve this big problem for me and my family and tomorrow I will return to Rennes where I will decide the next steps together with the club.”

The Cottagers are reported to be interested in a deal to bring him back to England where he has enjoyed so much success with Chelsea and United.

But they face stiff competition from French giants Lyon, who are also strongly keen on signing him.