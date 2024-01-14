Roy Keane has claimed that the pressure of playing for Manchester United could be getting to some players.

After a shaky start to the season, the Red Devils enter their first game of the year in 10th place as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that his side can start 2024 on the right foot and claw back the gap to the Champions League spots.

The pressure will be on the Dutch manager during every matchday from now on as the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is in attendance at Old Trafford, has stirred up rumours about a potential replacement.

One of the biggest critiques of Ten Hag has been his transfers, with several players failing to live up to the high expectations that come with their lofty price tags.

Speaking on Sky Sports before kick-off, Keane claimed that the pressure of playing for Manchester United could be too much for some players.

‘Sometimes there are players that come to Man United, as we’ve seen, and it looks like the pressure of playing for Man United has been a bit too much for them.’ He said via the Daily Mail.