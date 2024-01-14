Sky Sports cameras refused to zoom in on nasty injury suffered by Everton star

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko was left with a bloodied head after colliding with teammate James Tarkowski in the Toffees’ clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Both players were left lying on the pitch and had to receive treatment from medical staff, with Mykolenko far from unscathed. The Ukrainian could be seen with blood across the top of his left eye and also on the right side of his head.

As the incident played out Sky Sports refused to zoom in on the injury and it was picked up by the commentary team.

The injury looked a lot worse than it was and was sorted once the left-back got a bandage wrapped around his head.