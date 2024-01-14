Video: Hojlund and Rashford combine as Englishman scores first goal since May

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Marcus Rashford has scored a goal at Old Trafford for the first time since May as the Englishman has given his side a 2-1 lead over Tottenham. 

It has been an entertaining affair in Manchester as both teams look to get a big win in the race for the Premier League’s top four spots.

Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s team the lead after just three minutes before Richarlison would equalise from a corner 16 minutes later.

Man United have now taken the lead late in the first 45 as Hojlund combined with Rashford who scored his first home goal since May.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Tottenham star makes it six goals in six with lovely header vs Man United
Video: Man United make rapid start as Hojlund smashes ball into Tottenham net
Arsenal dealt blow to hopes of signing £50m star striker
More Stories Marcus Rashford Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.