Video: Hojlund and Rashford combine as Englishman scores first goal since May

Marcus Rashford has scored a goal at Old Trafford for the first time since May as the Englishman has given his side a 2-1 lead over Tottenham.

It has been an entertaining affair in Manchester as both teams look to get a big win in the race for the Premier League’s top four spots.

Hojlund gave Erik ten Hag’s team the lead after just three minutes before Richarlison would equalise from a corner 16 minutes later.

Man United have now taken the lead late in the first 45 as Hojlund combined with Rashford who scored his first home goal since May.

