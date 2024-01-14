Video: Iran and Palestine players observe a minute of silence in memory of innocent lives lost in Palestine

Iran and Palestine went head-to-head today as they kicked off their Asian Cup campaign.

Iran scored thrice inside the first 40 minutes to take a comfortable 3-0 lead. Palestine got one back just before half-time, injecting a glimmer of hope for the second half.

But in the 55th minute, Roma star Sardar Azmoun scored to make it 4-1 and secure the win for the team that are one of the favourites heading into the tournament.

There was nothing but respect between the two sides, with some of the Iranian players even going out of their way to avoid celebrating their goals.

This is because of the ongoing war in Palestine, which has not only forced their football team to train overseas but also had an emotional toll on players, some of them reportedly have experienced personal losses back home.

And before the game, the two teams and the fans around the stadium observed a moment of silence in memory of all the innocent lives lost in Palestine.

IR Iran and Palestine observe a moment of silence ahead kickoff at the AFC Asian Cup. pic.twitter.com/rGwXknWY5M — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 14, 2024