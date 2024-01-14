Video: Late drama in AFCON as Mo Salah scores a 97th minute penalty to help Egypt avoid a shock defeat

Egypt kickstarted their AFCON campaign with a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.

They got off to the perfect start as Mo Salah’s miskick turned into an assist, as Mostafa Mohamed pounced on the ball to smash it home.

But two quick goals in the second half from Mozambique turned the game around in their favour.

And there were a minute away from securing a shock, but it was not to be. Egypt won a penalty right at the death of the game.

It was Liverpool superstar Mo Salah who stepped up to take it and he almost missed it. The ball hit the post before going into the back of the net.

??| GOAL: Mohamed Salah equalises from the spot! Egypt are level!! Egypt 2-2 Mozambique.

