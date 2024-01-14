Video: Man United fans will be fuming as star misses last-minute sitter to win match against Tottenham

Man United and Tottenham played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon but the result could have been different if one Red Devils star converted a great last-minute chance.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford helped Erik ten Hag’s side take a 2-1 lead into the halftime break, trumping a single goal from Richarlison.

Bentancur levelled the match 50 seconds into the second half but no more goals would follow.

Spurs were the best team throughout the contest but the Manchester club should have won it in the end as Scott McTominay missed a sitter in the last minute.

Garnacho played in a beautiful cross but it seemed that the Scotland star got up too early and missed the chance to win the three points.

? Scott Mctominay Miss Chance ?pic.twitter.com/ahHFC30sI0 — KinG £ (@xKGx__) January 14, 2024

Scott McTominay you should be scoring that pic.twitter.com/ctvStYeJx9 — SaintMUFC (@saintmufc) January 14, 2024

Pictures from beIN Sports.