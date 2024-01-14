Video: Mo Salah’s miskick turns into a perfect assist for teammate

Mo Salah registered a goal and an assist to help secure a point for Egypt against Mozambique. 

In the 2nd minute of the match, a left-sided cross led to Salah attempting a first-time volley.

However, an unexpected miskick from the Liverpool forward turned into an unintentional yet perfect assist for his teammate Mostafa Mohamed, who turned the defender around before hitting it first time, giving Egypt an early lead.

Watch the comical assist below:

The game turned around in the second half, with Mozambique scoring twice in 3 minutes to take a shock lead.

And they were moments away from causing a major upset, but Egypt got awarded a penalty. In the 97th minute, the Liverpool man stepped up to score and save his side from an embarrassing defeat.

